On the night of April 25, the railroad went nuts.

Now, I hear the night trains all the time, and it is irritating how they hold down the horn forever, but last night was different. Starting a bit after 11 p.m., it was nonstop. And it was also on both ends of town at the same time. I also heard a lot of train coupling, meaning they were building trains. In the middle of the night.

It had to be very long trains, as they seemed to pull off onto the eastbound track that crosses 34th Avenue east of ATI, as well as the westbound track that heads to Corvallis. I know this, as I went out and heard the trains on both ends of town.

Then a few seconds later, the train moving through town came through, and as it left, the trains on the other tracks moved back to the depot. This went on until 5 a.m.

I do not hate trains, but this was really out of line.

Michael Cox

Albany