There is an extensive collection of cultural traditions from around the world of individuals experiencing what we now label a “gender dysphoria,” a condition where a person experiences discomfort or distress because there’s a mismatch between their biological sex and their gender identity.

In many cultures, such individuals are thought of as a third sex, adopting the dress, mannerisms and social roles assigned to the sex different from their own.

More recently, medical and psychological researchers have established guidelines for differentiating this condition from sexual orientation or simple gender nonconformity, such as girls called “tomboys” and effeminate boys often called “sissies.”

It is only in the past few decades that gender dysphoria has been seen as a clinical condition that can be remedied through an extensive, multiyear program of assessments and therapy before any permanent physical changes are suggested to ensure that the individual is, in fact, gender dysphoric and desires to affirm their gender identity through hormonal and surgical procedures.

The current debate concerning individuals who are in the process of transitioning is based on ignorance, ignorance of this lengthy, documented history across cultures, and the pain and suffering of individuals experiencing it.

This topic has become a dog-whistle issue for the most conservative politicians and talking heads on social media and right-wing propaganda stations, such as Fox News, in the hope of garnering votes. This debate is nothing more that ignorance on parade.

Robert B. Harris

Albany