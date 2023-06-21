I notice the paper used a Wall Street Journal editorial on June 15 (“The Trump indictment is destructive”) to undermine the rule of law.

First off, the Presidential Records Act is not mentioned in the indictment because it is not the law governing the acts of Trump. Those statutes are listed in the indictment.

The Wall Street Journal knew that and is lying. It is violating the trust given it under the First Amendment to the United States Constitution. I view this as a crime against our government.

Secondly, the editorial says the Department of Justice has unleashed dangerous forces. What? A group of brainwashed morons with guns is going to take over local government and make us all do its bidding? To support a treasonous conman? I think not.

Next the editorial goes into what-about-ism on Democrats doing the same thing. Too bad Bill Barr and Jeff Sessions and John Durham couldn’t find one shred of evidence. They didn’t get citizens on a grand jury to indict any of those people, because there was no evidence.

Finally the editorial says prosecuting a person for committing espionage needs to be put on hold while the thief runs for office to give the whole baby away. Wow! I never knew that was a rule. It isn’t.

It looks to me like our local paper has joined the insurrection to destroy the rule of law.

Shame on you.

Robert Corl

Albany