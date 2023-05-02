As an Oregon State University graduate student and engaged Corvallis resident, I encourage all eligible voters to make their voices heard at the ballot box on May 16.

It is especially important to vote in support of Measure 2-140, which aims to invest in mental health, homelessness services, a new correctional facility and more. This is a necessary step in the right direction for a more progressive and compassionate future.

Measure 2-140 invests in the necessary resources to support programs that offer vital services for those struggling with mental health issues. The improved correctional facility will have services to help those incarcerated deal with behavioral health and addiction problems to reduce their chances of returning.

By voting in favor of Measure 2-140, we are not only helping those in need have a chance at living a better life, but we will also be investing in our community’s future. We must prioritize the health and well-being of our community members, and support programs that make a difference in their lives.

We cannot afford to turn a blind eye to these issues any longer. By voting “Yes” on Measure 2-140, we take a significant step toward creating a more just and equitable society for all. Let us come together and make a positive difference in the lives of those who need it most. Please make sure to vote this May, and urge your friends and family to do the same.

Together, we can make a difference and shape our community.

Tarsa Weikert

Corvallis