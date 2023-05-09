When we moved to Corvallis in 1976, we purchased a starter home and settled into raising a family.

The jail in Corvallis was built in that same year. It was a starter jail with only 27 beds. In 1999, my family had grown to the point where we needed more room, so I built a house with about three times the space.

In 1993, the county added another 13 beds to the starter jail. They started sending prisoners out to other counties for incarceration.

Since 2000, the county has rented an additional 40 jail beds in Lincoln, Polk, Yamhill and Linn counties. Some have questioned the carbon footprint of building the new justice center; I question the carbon footprint of all those trips to and from other counties.

Our home is now 24 years old and has had an addition put on it, water heaters replaced, the refrigerator replaced, and, oh yes, the furnace failed last year and is going to need to be replaced. The roof has a 30-year life, so that’s coming up.

Buildings have a life cycle and need upkeep. The jail is inadequate for the needs of this county and should have been replaced years ago.

Do I ask if I should not replace the furnace since I know the roof is going to need replacing? Should we not replace the jail since we know we need to do something about the homeless and affordable housing in the county? No; to let that happen is paralysis!

Bob Conder

Corvallis