In response to Michael Cox’s letter on the trains (“Trains all night really out of line,” May 2):

Yes, Michael, I too have written two major letters to the paper.

With the fact we have cellphone and text capability … why, oh why, do we spend our evenings blowing our horns? Eugene has a ban on train horns in the evening; why can’t we?

I’m tired of turning up my TV volume.

Michael Campbell

Albany