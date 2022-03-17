Letter: Tired of hearing the UN cry wolf

The March 9 edition printed an editorial from the progressive LA Times newspaper about the latest report from the United Nation’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change reporting on the “misinformation” that is creating “delaying actions to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.”

The editorial quotes John Cook, an Australian postdoc, saying that the U.S. is the strongest source of this information. John Cook is the guy who in 2013 wrote a roundly criticized paper claiming 97% of climatologists believed in human-caused climate change, a claim that one U.N. climatologist said was “pulled from thin air.” It would be hard to imagine the U.N. finding a more obscure, discredited scientist to try to make their point.

According to the LA Times, this “misinformation” promulgated by “fossil fuel interests” is why “U.S. politicians have failed time after time to enact significant federal climate legislation.”

No. The real reason is that the American people aren’t stupid.

The U.N. has been preaching the same climate catastrophe scenario for at least 20 years, more stridently every year, but it hasn’t happened and people are tired of hearing the U.N. crying wolf. The U.N. is a political organization, not a scientific one, and most of the members of the panel are politicians and not scientists, and it is they who control what is in the reports.

The LA Times and the local newspaper should quit disseminating misinformation like this, and the U.N. should figure out how to keep Russia from destroying Ukraine.

Jay Burreson

Corvallis

