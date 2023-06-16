Big Oil? I am tired of Chevron, Shell, OPEC and now Russia controlling everything. Now Biden is allowing Alaska drilling oil and pipelines again.
I am investing in more solar panels in my house, and buying an electric car to go with my bike and all-electric house. I am going to own my own electrical panels, and finance it by local bank, not one of those “free solar panels” deals; they are bad investments, and will cause problems with selling a house. Fifty-three years living in Corvallis …
George Shaw
Corvallis