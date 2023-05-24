Thank you to everyone who posted a sign, wrote a letter, passed out fliers, talked to friends and neighbors, and voted in support of Measure 2-140.

Your efforts are so greatly appreciated by all of us who shared your hope for a better justice system here in Benton County.

Don’t give up hope. We need to stem the rising crime rates. We need to help those suffering from substance abuse and those afflicted with behavioral health problems to find a way forward. We need to provide meaningful treatment for those with mental health problems. And we need to find a way to hold accountable those who warrant it.