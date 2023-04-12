Rob Blickensderfer’s March 12 letter about train derailments ("Railroad tracks are too close together") does raise some good points, but misses one very important one: cost.

Derailments would indeed be reduced if we widened railroad tracks from 4’8-1/’2”, but consider how much it would cost to adjust the width of every track in the United States (and a few in Canada), as well as the wheels of every train that runs on them.

A much more cost-efficient approach would be to simply keep up the rails’ maintenance. After all, it’s a lot easier to keep something upright and moving where you want it to be when it isn’t jiggling back and forth.

In fact, better maintenance would not only reduce derailments, it would also allow the trains to move more quickly and reliably.

I’m not generally in favor of the federal government taking from private enterprise, but maybe it’s time for it to take over railroad track maintenance.

Bob Greenwade

Corvallis