Please consider voting for Bond Measure 2-140.

We are tired of the impunity of those committing crimes. We know this is a hard ask, but if you get property stolen or something worse, do you want the person cited and released back into the community, or do you want them safely housed away from the community?

We are voting for the bond measure to get the people who need timeouts off the street. Businesses could use a break from all the theft. We absolutely need new jail facilities, as things will only continue to get worse.

Current county jail conditions are the worst we have ever seen. The law enforcement building ranks up there as another terrible building, and the emergency operations center is a small, windowless basement room prone to flooding. Support law enforcement and emergency operations with new facilities. This will have many positive effects, including helping with ongoing recruitment.

Conditions in the jail and law enforcement building are a disservice to those working in the facility and those in custody. Furthermore, when a disaster hits, we need an emergency operations room that allows safe and efficient service to our community in need.

We, like many, are tight on funds, but the extra $13 a month (our house has a median house assessment for Corvallis) is reasonable. We have consistently voted for the school bonds, which account for almost 50% of our property taxes, but now it is time to support other important community services.

Frank and Laurie Chaplen

Corvallis