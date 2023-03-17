Pigs deserve better. The National Pork Producers Council is challenging California’s constitutional right to set humane standards for how pigs can be raised.

Pigs raised in factory farms are in wooden crates so small that they cannot turn around and are artificially inseminated to give birth over and over again and never breathe outdoor air or stand on grass.

The contested California law requires pigs to be given at least 24 square feet of living space, more than twice the current norm established by the National Pork Producers Council.

We here in Oregon have seen great changes in that eggs must come from cage-free hens. It is time to stand up for the pigs raised in confined, inhumane cages.

My wife and I love our bacon; however, we would boycott the National Pork Producers Council and support California’s law if it would move this factory farming to a more humane habitat for our pork.

Fred E. Shaub

Corvallis