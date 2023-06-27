Contrary to reputable research, many pro-gun advocates, including the National Rifle Association, insist that more guns will keep us safe.

Their clam is that “a good guy with a gun will stop a bad guy with a gun.” According to this argument, at some point, crime will be deterred, and all arguments will be peacefully resolved.

Because there are already more guns in America than people, how many more will be enough to end the carnage?

In the meantime, there have been 200 mass shootings in the U.S. so far in 2023. Alongside these spectacular events and the daily body count from arguments and grudges that escalate into armed combat, we have the new terror of “law-abiding” gun owners so frightened by strangers knocking on their doors or turning around in their driveways that they open fire.

Meanwhile, the FBI finds it necessary to produce public service announcements with tips on how to survive a mass shooting at your favorite restaurant, and some Republicans suggest training third-graders to treat gunshot wounds.

All the extant evidence is that more guns mean more gun deaths and injuries. Gun advocates argue that mental health issues are the problem.

But without readily available guns, those with mental issues couldn’t mow down groups of innocent victims. No matter what, guns are what are killing us. It’s time to reduce the production, distribution and sale of guns. Period.

Robert B. Harris

Albany