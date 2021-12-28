Letter: Time to phase out gas leaf blowers

In proposing a ban of gas-powered leaf blowers, Rusli Marzuki (As I See It, Dec. 21) hits all the arguments.
They are very loud and polluting, and are indeed often used unnecessarily. The arrival of lawn care services in the neighborhood puts an end to quiet contemplative enjoyment of your garden and its bird and squirrel visitors. For those who feel the need of a blower to augment their use of rakes, battery-operated models are now readily available and sufficiently powerful. And they are quiet, much kinder to the environment.
It is high time for Corvallis to enact a rapid phase-out of gas-operated blowers. Notice that a ban would come into effect after some period, such as a year, would provide time for lawn services and others to switch their toolkit.
Theo Dreher
Corvallis