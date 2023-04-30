Benton County Emergency Management is at the forefront of disaster preparation.

Key to its success is operating from a dedicated emergency operations center, something it does not have. EOCs are essential, as they are the place where emergency managers/responders can plan, train for and coordinate multi-jurisdictional level, multiservice response to natural, human-caused, technological and health-related disasters.

Emergency management must respond appropriately when needed; we can set the conditions for success by providing facilities designed to meet their operational needs.

The Benton County Correctional Facility was built nearly five decades ago; too small for too long. People in the correctional system need assistance with homelessness, mental health and addiction services to be successful. Our jail lacks space to house inmates and programs, so it must rent beds at Northern Oregon Regional Correctional Facilities in The Dalles.

The new Community Safety and Justice Center would provide dedicated space for pre- and post-trial offenders and mental health services/housing/addiction services, and offenders could remain close to local support. The new Community Safety and Justice Center would be attached to the new courthouse, eliminating the need for long transports.

The new Community Safety and Justice Center would also have space for the Children and Family Program, providing mental health support and associated wraparound services for youths and families.

It has been nearly 50 years since we have invested in community safety and justice facilities. It is time to do so again.

Dan Hendrickson

Albany