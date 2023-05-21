Benton County has a housing and homelessness crisis.

We have neighbors living on the streets, and hear stories about efforts to support houseless Oregonians at the local, regional and statewide levels.

I support the urgency with which our state leaders are acting. However, I’m concerned state leaders don’t understand the connection between preventive public health programs as a means to address houselessness and its causes.

Oregon’s vision for its public health departments was for them to act as prevention — in collaboration with behavioral health and other partners providing crisis response, treatment and recovery — to provide the full range of safety net services to support the whole individual.

The Benton County Health Department provides many prevention programs, including substance use prevention, smoking and alcohol cessation, and opioid overdose prevention programs. They also work to promote mental wellness and prevent suicide and self-harm.

Research shows being houseless increases the odds of developing a chronic illness and worsens preexisting conditions. The inverse is also true: Being chronically ill increases a person’s likelihood of becoming unhoused.

Once people have housing, they are more likely to engage in routine and preventive health care. But barriers exist to providing shelter for unhoused people with chronic and communicable diseases.

The United States demonstrates a longstanding pattern of underfunding public health until a crisis occurs. It’s time for Oregon to fully respond to the ongoing crisis and plan for a better future by investing in the preventive power of public health.

Xan Augerot

Corvallis