Several weeks ago, Gov. Kotek requested (presumably of Oregon taxpayers) $1 billion, plus $130 million, to, in her mind, eradicate homelessness in Oregon.

In the March 1 edition, it was reported that lawmakers (presumably Democrats, because that’s all we have) proposed $200 million, plus $27 million to pay for Kotek’s housing plan. Confused yet? I am. Here are some questions I have:

1. Is there any evidence this plan will be successful, or is this just another Democratic program of throwing money at a problem in hopes it’ll go away?

2. Who will have fiscal accountability for how the money is spent? I could fill the editorial page with Democratic debacles incurred by taxpayers over the last 30 years under the “leadership” of this Democratic-controlled state.

3. Will there be any expectations set for recipients of this money to better themselves; get jobs (there are plenty of them); contribute toward their living expenses, including food, utilities, medical expenses, etc.; or will they be perennial wards of the taxpayer?

4. Is this funding a one-time request, or can the taxpayer expect this funding to be an annual event with no end in sight?

5. What assurance do we taxpayers have that Kotek’s vision won’t turn into Oregon’s rendition of “Field of Dreams”: If you build it, they will come?

Don’t misunderstand me. Homelessness is a serious problem and needs to be addressed, but is Kotek’s vision truly the solution? Based upon what? Time and a lot of taxpayer dollars will tell.

Larry Ciaffoni

Albany