Letter: Threatened by folks driven by a big lie

We live in a time when our democracy is being seriously threatened by people who are driven by a big lie — that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Donald Trump.

According to surveys, two-thirds of Republicans say they believe that. Similar surveys show that about 8% (21 million) of American adults not only believe that Biden is an illegitimate president, but also believe that violence is justified to restore a Trump presidency. They cheated, so it’s OK if we cheat to get it back.

If that is true, and I believe it is, then we are on the threshold of a failing democracy and the great American experiment may soon be over.

A big element of the problem is Republican grievance, echoed by the events of Jan. 6. But another worrying aspect is the apparent lack of concern and action on the part of Democrats. This will not go away by ignoring it. It will be fixed only by pushback from the people who make up the majority of this country.

Unless we respond, it won’t be long before the America we know and love will not exist, and we will be governed by an autocratic system without respect for our norms, principles, institutions or guardrails. It’s up to us. Failure is not an option.

Bob Wynhausen

Lebanon

