I’m writing in response to the March 15 and 19 editions, each of which had an advertising insert for Sportsman’s Warehouse with more than 20 so-called sporting rifles whose only purpose is to kill human beings.

I would like to know why, in these very perilous times when there are multiple killings daily, that my newspaper has to be part of and responsible for a possible school shooting or another story of innocent people dying by these weapons.

I saw enough in Vietnam and know these are not weapons one would use for hunting animals. A .223-caliber bullet at speeds of over 4,000 feet per second only destroys most of the meat.

Users are either ignorant or wannabe hateful killers. This will never stop unless you act. The gun lobby, the National Rifle Association and these huge gun companies are making millions off lies and conspiracy theories designed to divide us for profit. It’s a sad situation that has gone on way too long.

The extremists think they’re patriots preparing to save our country, but they will destroy it with misinformation and worship of a cult leader who cares for nothing but himself. Educate yourself.

Jerry Boyd

Corvallis