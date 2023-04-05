Parents in Albany want to see schools focus on academic excellence, not activism or social justice indoctrination.

Two politicians running for the Greater Albany Public Schools Board of Directors include Michael Thomson, a Democratic Party activist in Linn County, and Ben Watts, a Democratic candidate who lost against Shelly Boshart Davis.

School board races are nonpartisan, yet don’t be fooled: Candidates who are registered from both parties are on the ballot in May. Michael Thomson wants to pretend he is apolitical. This is disingenuous at best, or an outright lie at worst.

It is the policies of the far-left Democrats that are eating away at education; the right just wants schools to focus on schooling.

Education is the most important investment a society can make, and providing students the foundation of basic academic subjects is essential for their success.

This is what GAPS should be doing:

1) Focus on foundational skills: The basic academic subjects of reading, writing and math are the foundation of all other learning.

2) Increase teacher quality, the most important factor in student success. Invest in teacher training and development, pay teachers more, reevaluate the administration investment and invest in classroom instruction.

3) Involvement of parents and the community is critical to supporting student learning. Provide opportunities for parents to be involved instead of trying to keep them silent.

By removing political bias and activism from the classrooms, K-12 education in basic academics can be improved, and students can be better prepared for success.

Ben Roche

Albany