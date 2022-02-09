Letter: This is no country for faint of heart

Thank you for Jonathan Bernstein’s commentary “Don’t get used to Trump’s contempt,” which was carried in the Feb. 3 edition.

It is absolutely imperative that we the public, as long as we have the stomach to absorb the news, take seriously the promises of Donald Trump to eviscerate our democracy by electing himself president in 2024 using all the tricks that almost got him there in 2020.

The next time, he will have recruited assistants who will not “fail” him as Mike Pence did, unless we the voters are prepared to work like never before to elect Democrats.

I encourage you to keep spreading this message. This is no country for the faint of heart.

Louise McAllister

Corvallis

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0