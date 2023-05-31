Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

I believe that the current debt limit crisis is a deliberate attempt by House Republicans (in support of Donald Trump) to crash the economy and then try to pin it on Biden.

If they succeed, the U.S. and world economies will suffer catastrophic damage that will take years to recover from.

Raising the debt limit is only to cover spending that has already been approved. It is not tied to the next fiscal year budget.

If the U.S. defaults, it will be solely on Kevin McCarthy and House Republicans. Republicans know that they have no accomplishments to run on in the 2024 election. So they have manufactured a crisis to try to derail what may be a landslide victory for Democrats next year.

This kind of partisan chicanery only makes our current political divide wider. This is not about fiscal responsibility and conservative ideology. This is about greed and power.

Kenneth R. England

Albany