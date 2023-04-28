By now you readers of the paper have gotten your Benton County Voter’s Pamphlet from the Board of Commissioners.

It is no surprise to me that what we once heard was a $110 million bond issue for a so called justice center is represented as “a countywide bond measure regarding community safety, mental health and homeless service facilities …”

I looked into Measure 2-140 months ago to try to understand what we were to get for $110 million, but arrived at the opinion we, the people, are being led down the golden path once again.

I also heard that this bond might be followed by another. Cost? Who owns a $258,596 home in Corvallis that is immune from the ever-increasing 3% tax assessments each year?

A $350,000 building gets an increase of $192.50 in property taxes; $550,000 = $302.50. Add a 3% tax increase each year.

What are these commissioners thinking? Have they looked at the taxes and fees associated with fuel, water bills, Comcast, electric bills, phone bills, the cost of the free bus system, mortgage rates, rents and airplane tickets?

The Legislature is working to rob next year’s kicker. Our statewide income taxes are being squandered every year.

I would support a new and larger county jail. The commissioners want a carte blanche $110 million. This is political gaslighting to me.

Robin Rose

Corvallis