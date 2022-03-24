 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Think of kids going to school in dark

  • 0
Letters Stock

I just read this is on the New York Times website:

The Senate has passed year-round daylight saving time.

“It faces opposition from sleep scientists, though, who argue that a permanent switch could have long-term, dangerous effects on public health and that standard time — winter time — is more closely aligned with the sun’s progression. Any disjuncture, sleep experts say, might lead to long-term circadian misalignment.”

Please let’s defeat it in the House. Think about children going to school in the morning dark of December and January. That is bad enough many places on standard time. Under this terrible proposal, it would be an hour more of morning darkness.

David Mote

Albany

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News