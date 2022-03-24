Letter: Think of kids going to school in dark

“It faces opposition from sleep scientists, though, who argue that a permanent switch could have long-term, dangerous effects on public health and that standard time — winter time — is more closely aligned with the sun’s progression. Any disjuncture, sleep experts say, might lead to long-term circadian misalignment.”

Please let’s defeat it in the House. Think about children going to school in the morning dark of December and January. That is bad enough many places on standard time. Under this terrible proposal, it would be an hour more of morning darkness.