Since last month, the newspaper has reported on a proposed zoning swap of 163 acres of hazelnut farmland for a paper factory.

I want to comment on some nuances of the possible 70 to 1,000 new jobs.

We have many jobs going unfilled in Linn County.

Builders/contractors have shared that they are struggling to find enough skilled and/or willing laborers to meet the demand for homes.

How will the addition of a big factory affect rents, home prices and competition for needed services?

Anyone seeking a place to live, let alone a long-term home, has faced tough realities in recent years. Higher costs and rushed decisions are the buying strategies, spurring hopeless feelings about security and the future. Increasing costs of farmland makes it hard for people to farm.

The current owner of the 163 acres in question, Paul Kuehne, currently farms about 12,000 acres, and has been bidding up the price of land up and down the valley. He stands to profit greatly (Sofidel values the property at $200 million if zoned “industrial”). Millersburg, understandably, sees a beneficial increase in tax revenue.

The land swap doesn’t meet state standards. No one can farm the industrial wasteland proposed for the swap, and only rich entities could possibly rehab it. Instead, a multinational company would get an easy deal.

We cannot make more land.

In the decades to come, how do we invest in true stability, true prosperity?

What are the jobs and training we need?

These decisions have profound consequences.

Alana Springer Kenagy

Albany