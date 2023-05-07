To the Citizens for a Better Justice System Political Action PAC:

I find your election letters in the paper about the Measure 2-140 bond misleading. As retired and current public officials, you should know that this bond is to finance capital costs, such as new or improved buildings and facilities, only. Taxpayers passed Measure 2-130, a levy, in May 2021 to fund the services you mentioned in the current Measure 2-140.

In November 2019, county officials proposed a new 911 emergency service district levy to hire 11 additional dispatchers and upgrade equipment at the Corvallis Regional Communications Center. We were told that the levy would also improve communication and situational awareness.

We passed that levy, and now our public officials want a new emergency response center and sheriff’s office (plus jail) next to the HP campus.

The measure does not ensure the housing navigation center touted by letters. And if additional funding is secured for the center, it will be that Linn and Lincoln counties sign on, because Benton County has promoted this as a regional center. Do we really want a three-county navigation center in Corvallis?

In May 2021, Nick Kurth, justice center project manager, estimated costs at the $90 to $100 million range. It’s now a $200 million project. I know inflation is high, but there’s something else going on here.

In a newspaper article on Feb. 2, 2022, this is a dream justice center for the Benton County commissioners.

Brian Cox

Corvallis