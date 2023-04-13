My grandfather, for as long as I knew him, was a professional gambler/bookie.

He taught me how to play poker and how to shoot pool, which served me well during my time in the corps. One of his lessons that he kept coming back to was about human nature, i.e., whenever there is money or power involved, there will be cheating and there will always be two types of truth, “the truth” and “a truth.”

Lesson 1: When you are being cheated in any situation, the lay of the game area seems ill-regular. The “patter,” or the sound of the deal, seems too congested.

Lesson 2: When justifying actions, a moral pronouncement is far better than the actual motivation.

For instance, gun control is much easier to defend if it is for the safety of children rather than the sexist/racial oppression of white males. You would think that enforcing laws and processes, as they are already written, would be easier than contriving laws like Measure 114 and now SB 348, made specifically to infringe on basic human rights, as opposed to ensuring safety for anyone.

Is “a true” idea that oppression of rights is bad, or is “the truth” the idea that oppression is OK as long as you yourself have the right to determine who is getting oppressed?

Life is not a gamble or a mystery. It will turn out as we cause it to be.

Ronald Garnett

Corvallis