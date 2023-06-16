After listening to the Albany City Council meeting and reading Matilda Novak’s letter to the editor (“Against divisive, satanic agendas,” May 24), it is glaringly obvious Matilda is using known anti-Jewish rhetoric.

I don’t understand how the council, especially Mayor Johnson, allowed Counselor Novak to spew her hate-filled response to the public without so much as a question.

Even a simple Google search yields hundreds of responses explaining how Novak’s words and usage of a hateful trope are antisemitic. I’m appalled that none of the other counselors supported Counselor Newton when she called out and asked for clarification on Novak’s words.

I’m disgusted that when given the information and opportunity to clarify her verbiage, Novak doubled down and insisted that she meant what she said.

And I am saddened that not a single member of the council or the city manager acknowledged that Matilda Novak’s letter was steeped in antisemitism.

What really hit the nail on the head was Counselor Smith’s flippant remark about needing to return to council business. If addressing hate speech and confronting antisemitism being actively spread by council members during a council meeting isn’t council business, then I’m not sure what is.

I truly believe that the council, especially Counselor Novak, Counselor Smith and Mayor Johnson, needs to publicly denounce antisemitism and apologize for the obscene display that was allowed to occur on May 24.

I also believe that Matilda Novak needs to be officially reprimanded and accordingly disciplined. There is no room for antisemitism in Albany, much less so in our public office.

Alyssa Nydegger

Albany