Currently, and for the next few months, many new and young fawns are out and about, following their mothers.

They rarely follow closely, as they can’t keep up and are very hesitant, sometimes even crossing the road a minute or two behind their doe. If there is a deer near the road or one crossed a bit ahead of you, a fawn, and commonly two or three, are likely following her.

Your car horn or engine noise won’t keep a fawn from following its next meal. If the deer by the side of the road is a buck, then young bucks or yearling does will be following, as those become a loosely united herd this time of year.

In my area north of Corvallis, I have appreciated others’ warnings, using the universal tool of alert: car flashers. As you pass a deer by the road, turn on your flashers for a moment to warn cars coming toward the area that there is an object of potential impact. It heightens awareness and is appreciated.

Locate the flashers/hazard lights button on your dash or steering wheel. On newer vehicles, it may not be obvious.

It is always sad to see someone has hit a deer, and it’s heartbreaking to see that a fawn has been hit. This time of year, a dead doe probably has a hungry fawn waiting for it. Slow down and remember: There is never just one deer.

Kamela Wray-Berglund

Corvallis