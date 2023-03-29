What a double-wisdom whammy in the March 19 comics for fusion confusion and gratuitous gravitational gravitas.

I’m new to “Frank and Ernest” and “Crabgrass” but admit to a festering, furtive fondness for both. This is the world of comics, so excuse any indulgences.

Bob Thaves presents an atomically articulate, rock-solid explanation of famously ferocious, solar-furious fusion. Meanwhile, “Frank and Ernest,” representing the American public, responds with confusion, or huh? The implied assessment of duh public? “You can’t handle the truth!”

Next, in “Crabgrass,” where Tauhid Bondia takes on gravity, showing Kevin and Miles experiencing weightlessness after a complete collision wipeout while riding double on a now-disintegrating bicycle. Punchline: Gravity sure makes an awfully strong case for something that’s just a theory!

That phrase, “just a theory,” reeks with oxymoronic, disparaging hogwash, which likely satirizes those Americans who may not just handle anti-truth, but firmly grasp it.

First of all, the bike breaks up due to a collision force coming from the peddling. Secondly, the boys have yet to feel gravity because they are in freefall … that is soon to change, however.

A scientific theory may be conceived by one, but requires substantiation by many; is durable; and exhibits great utility. Theories started with a big bang; then came cell, evolution, germ, atomic, kinetic-molecular, general and special relativity, quantum theories. … They are “just” stupendous!

So, just handle germ and cell theories, be hygienic, vaccinate and, like me, plan to live to 115. But that’s “just” a hope-pothesis!

Wayne Spletstoser

Shedd