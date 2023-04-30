The flintlock musket was the most important weapon of the Revolutionary War.

It represented the most advanced technological weapon of the 18th century. Muskets were smooth-bored, single-shot, muzzle-loading weapons. These muskets were around 5 feet long and weighed around 10 pounds.

A well-trained soldier could fire three or four shots in a minute, one shot every 15 or 20 seconds. The soldiers would carry about 30 pre-rolled musket cartridges in a cartridge box they wore on their hip.

The cartridges were paper tubes filled with black powder and a lead musket ball, usually .69 or .75 caliber. While 19th-century muskets were about 50% accurate up to 100 yards, pistols were accurate up to only about 20 yards. All were incredibly slow to reload.

These are the weapons that the framers of the Constitution were dealing with. This was the world when the Second Amendment was adopted.

Can you imagine a 6-year-old in the 18th century able to load such a weapon, carry it to school and then shoot it with any accuracy?

Can you imagine a troubled student walking into a school and firing dozens of shots through walls in mere seconds?

What about a sniper shooting from a hotel window killing 60 people before being taken down?

None of these events was possible in 1791.

When dealing with gun laws, it’s time to consider the real world, not some archaic technology that was prevalent over 200 years ago.

J.R. Jarvinen

Corvallis