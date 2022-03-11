Letter: The world should call Putin dictator

Shame on the oil companies!

It amazes me that a gallon of gas has gone up over a dollar a gallon in just a week! I know all the fuel in the station’s tanks were brought at a lower cost. Let the gouging begin.

Also, shame on our politicians in Washington, D.C.; they are all talk but absolutely no action to help us.

With the cost of gas, people’s priorities will be food, roof over their heads, gas to get to work. Things to be dropped will include auto insurance.

We need help from our oil companies to keep people’s lives livable.

One last comment: The world should stop referring to Putin as president and title him dictator!

KC Webster

Albany

