Letter: The world must rid itself of monster

The week of Feb. 20, Putin’s never-ending greed, egomaniacal lust for power and possible insanity finally reached a boiling point when he unleashed the might of the entire Russian military in an unprovoked invasion of a peace-loving, democratic, independent and sovereign nation we know as Ukraine.

Once again, the world stood by and let it happen! NATO and Western nations stood by, watched as Putin surrounded, put a stranglehold on Ukraine and then pounced to put claim to this, I repeat, sovereign nation. Paralyzed by fear and the possible threat of a nuclear war by Putin, the world was slow to react and provide assistance to Ukraine.

Help has finally arrived, assistance is being given, sanctions have been implemented, defensive weapons are being sent to Ukraine, and most of the world is voicing its support for Ukraine and showing its disdain for Putin and his oligarch cronies, but this may all be too little, too late.

President Zelensky and the brave people of Ukraine are doing a remarkable job of repelling the Russian onslaught of their homeland, and I admire and respect them for it. The responsibility for this aggression, death and destruction lies solely with one person: the monster Putin! He must be held accountable for the atrocities, past and present, and the war crimes that he has committed.

His billions in assets must be impounded and used as war reparations for Ukraine. The world must rid itself of this new monster now, before it’s too late!

Peter Eckert

Albany

