Thanks for reporting Israel’s far-right government is persecuting Muslims and Christians.

This Easter, the Greek Orthodox Patriarchate, Latin Custody of the Holy Land, and Armenian Patriarchate issued a statement protesting Israel’s restrictions: allowing only 1,800 worshippers inside, with 1,000 outside — despite 10,000 historically attending.

Israel expelled Muslim worshippers at Al-Aqsa Mosque, beating some with clubs or rifle butts.

The week of April 9, thousands of settlers, seven cabinet and 20 Knesset members — protected by roughly 1,000 soldiers — marched to the illegal, once-evacuated, Israeli settlement Evyatar on Palestinian land, saying “… We are here …” and promising to bring a half-million more Israelis to steal more West Bank land. The march blocked Palestinian roads, closed schools and wounded 20 Palestinian villagers.

Right-wing Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich urges “wiping out” nearby Palestinian village Huwwara, where settlers staged a destructive pogrom. Violence will escalate.

For security, Israel must abandon its “Jewish State” dream, giving Palestinians citizenship and the vote, even if it gives Palestinians the majority. This allows otherwise-hopeless Palestinian youth to no longer arm themselves.

Israel will gain security and peace when Palestinians do.

A constitution can ensure Jewish security with a Jewish prime minister and Palestinian president, a Jewish head of army/security and Palestinian head of policing. See “Beyond the Two-State Solution” by Jonathan Kuttab for other power-sharing suggestions.

Albany Peace Seekers wrote our legislators, asking for the vote for all Palestinians. I hope those reading this will do likewise. The vote (and hope) would save lives on both sides.

June Forsyth Kenagy

Albany