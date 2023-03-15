I am writing this without any political affiliation. I am distressed as to what appears to be happening to our country.

Our so-called journalists are spouting party lines without solid proof. I would like to hear of any evidence to back the debunking of any story or claim that doesn’t fit party lines.

This used to be a country of free thinkers. Now I’m seeing universities that will not let speakers express opposing views, and also so-called journalists who do the same. Pat Buchanan was famous for that; so were many prime-time news shows.

As a very concerned citizen, I’m asking, Why are we so divisive? Why aren’t we seeking a middle ground to work together instead of acting like sheep and blindly spouting party rhetoric? Why aren’t people asking questions and thinking for themselves?

The scariest words I hear these days are, “I heard it on the evening news.”

Wake up, America!

Dennis Macrina

Albany