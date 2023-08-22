Many years ago, I called the Oregon State University Foundation to make a donation to the Corvallis-OSU Symphony Orchestra.

When I told the person who answered the phone I wanted to make a donation, she responded with “Athletics or other?” Fool me once is quite enough.

A few years later, I wrote a letter to the editor warning the overly enthusiastic OSU administration that the addition of 15,000 students to the system would result in an unfortunate addition of thousands of cars vying for parking places and adding more gridlock and pollution to the city.

The administration later expressed some surprise when these things came true. In fact, Corvallis has added about 5,000 cars since that time.

Given the average length of cars as just under 15 feet, you could line them up bumper to bumper; they would form a line 14 miles long, about the distance to Philomath and back, which is often where you find them many afternoons, if they aren’t going through downtown or out to Lebanon.

The point I wish to make is that the first and foremost mission of the administration is to make money. In fact, that’s the primary mission of every president. I have no idea how they’ll get back the money lost by the implosion of the Pac-12, but I suspect that some of it will, as always, come on the backs of the students.

Maybe they’ll hire more administrators to help? The corporate mind to the rescue? Pac-4? Deja vu all over again.

Michael Coolen

Corvallis