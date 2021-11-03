Letter: The point is to be fair and equitable

Since the reworking of Oregon’s congressional districts earlier this year, I’ve pondered the question of the controversy about the lines being gerrymandered.

Recently I finally got around to looking at the new map and comparing it to Oregon’s history.

At first glance it looks blatantly gerrymandered. The comparison brings some of the problem to light: The 5th, and now 6th, districts were apparently carved out of where the most population growth happened.

I have a recommendation for the 2031 redistricting. It probably will be ignored, but I might as well put it forward, because you never know.

Start with the state's biggest population centers. The list I found tells me that these are Portland, Eugene, Salem, Bend, Medford and Corvallis. Then draw first-blush district lines along county lines (my idea for how this would work is too long to spell out here). Then adjust the lines until the numbers match up reasonably closely, with districts with the most growth having the smallest numbers.

I acknowledge that this can be disruptive to the status quo, with only the 2nd District even remotely resembling what it’s been over the past half-century. But sometimes the status quo needs some disruption.

This would help our congressional representation to better represent the communities that make up our state. I really don’t know, and don’t much care, whether this would give us a 5-1 or 4-2 (or even 3-3) party split.

The point is to be fair and equitable to all of Oregon’s communities.

Bob Greenwade

Corvallis

