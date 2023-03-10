It’s great to see tens of thousands of Israelis taking to the street, demanding democracy. That would be a historic first.

Unless Israel eliminates laws that treat Arab citizens differently from Jewish Israelis, democracy is unattainable.

A prime example is the 1950 Law of Return, which states that Jews anywhere have the right to immigrate to Israel, whereas Palestinians displaced from their homes by early Zionists are not allowed to return, nor are their descendants born in the ensuing 75 years.

The function of the law has been to maintain a Jewish majority in a land that was predominantly Arab for many hundreds of years before the arrival of Zionism, during which Muslims, Christians and Jews lived in peace.

It’s no surprise that Netanyahu cracked down hard on protesters who displayed the Palestinian flag. Imagine what might happen if Jewish and Arab Israelis stood together, demanding real democracy! Until the Jewish majority makes common cause with the 20% of the Israeli population who are Christian or Muslim, Israel will continue to make a mockery of the concept of democracy.

Israel has destroyed any prospect of a two-state solution through virtually unchecked settlement expansion that has left no room for a viable Palestinian state in the Occupied Territories.

The only realistic option for peace is to dismantle the system that Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International and Israel’s own B’Tselem have labeled apartheid, end the occupation and create a unified, democratic state with liberty and justice for all who live in Israel/Palestine.

Rick Staggenborg, president

Veterans For Peace Linus Pauling Chapter

Albany