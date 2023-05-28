Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

In Cody Mann’s April 14 article on Corvallis facility needs (“Closing the funding gap”), City Manager Mark Shepard provides a list of facility improvements in Albany over the last 20 years, and then is quoted as remarking, “… over the same 20 years, what did Corvallis do?”

Perhaps all of us can use a reminder. Over the approximately 30 years the city manager has lived in Corvallis, the community has supported three new fire stations (downtown, Tunison and Walnut), a fire station remodel (35th Street), an Osborn Aquatic Center upgrade, an expanded and remodeled library, a twice-remodeled city hall, a purchased and remodeled Madison Avenue Building, a leased and remodeled municipal court, a transit mall, an expanded and remodeled community (senior) center, Majestic Theatre improvements, a new emergency operations center and fire training facility, a public works expansion, airport improvements, expansions of the Taylor Water Treatment Plant and the Wastewater Treatment Plant, voter-approved open space purchases, and multiple park developments and improvements (including Riverfront Park).

This is in addition to smaller remodels and regular maintenance on all facilities.

Clearly, Corvallis will need to build on these substantial investments with additional prioritized facility improvements going forward.

Each year, unmet needs for both services and facilities are proposed by staff and the community as part of the capital improvement program and city budget process, and are reviewed and prioritized by the Budget Commission and City Council.

New facilities need assessments should be considered as part of this established process.

Tony Howell

Corvallis