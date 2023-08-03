Fires, floods, droughts, heat domes, heat waves, heat records set and then broken, property destroyed and lives lost, and this is just July.

It’s a mistake to think these are one-time weather events.

Every day the burning of fossil fuels increases the atmosphere’s carbon dioxide concentration, trapping more heat. As a result, this summer’s weather disasters will be repeated year after year with increased frequency, duration and intensity. An immediate course correction is required.

Clean energy technology exists to replace fossil fuels. Such action, in the short run, will save thousands of lives by reducing fine particulate in our air. In the long run, clean energy will help give us a livable climate. Now we need to accelerate the political will to make this happen.

Please take a few minutes to call Sen. Wyden (202-224-5244), Sen. Merkley (202-224-3753) and Rep. Hoyle, OR-4 (202-225-6416) or Rep. Chavez-DeRemer, OR-5 (202-225-5711).

Ask them to support permitting reform to speed up the transition to clean energy. Add their phone numbers to your contact list, mark your calendar and call once a month to keep them informed about your climate concerns.

A livable future depends on your actions.

Jim Holm

Corvallis