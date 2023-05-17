In his letter “Benton County made the right decision,” published on May 2, Frank Lathen complained that a shooting in the East got three days of front-page coverage, while four local fentanyl deaths made the paper only once.

What he misses in his analysis is that the shooting involved someone attacking someone else, while the fentanyl was self-administered. In 2021, 54% of all gun deaths in the U.S. were by suicide, but you rarely, if ever, see them covered in the press.

If someone was force-fed fentanyl, it would get front-page coverage all over the country, but when people take the drug on their own and overdose, they don’t get that coverage, though they generally get more press than someone shooting themselves.

Dave Rabinowitz

Corvallis