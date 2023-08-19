I’m a lifelong member of this community and am speaking on behalf of so many in our city who are fed up with the illegal fireworks that are set off every Fourth of July.

They start a week before and go on for days after the Fourth. Those who think they have the right to do this in the name of “celebrating” are putting us all at risk.

We are under a burn ban, and illegal explosives are being set off and shrapnel lands on others’ property.

Besides the fire danger, those who live in neighborhoods where this is happening have to tolerate living in what some may describe as being in a war zone.

The constant sounds of explosions go on for hours. The illegal fireworks started in our neighborhood at 6 p.m. and continued until 3 a.m. We have to medicate our pets. Those who suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder can find it very difficult, though, every year.

The ill, elderly and those with small children just have to put up with this every year? This seems ridiculous, considering what these people are doing is illegal. The police need to ticket these offenders. We sell legal fireworks here in Albany.

It seems really wrong that a handful of people in our city can ruin a day that is meant for all of us to celebrate our country. If we all took the time to consider how our actions affect others, then that would be something truly worth celebrating!

Angela McArt

Albany