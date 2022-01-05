Letter: Thanks to all who donated toys

On Saturday, Dec. 18, Albany American Legion Post 10 conducted its annual toy giveaway for the children of Linn, Benton, Marion and Jefferson counties.

All were surprised to be greeted by elves, Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Olaf, Aurora and Tiana. Then 1,270 toys were distributed to children at the event, plus various cases of books and toys were given to hospital children.

Thank you to Best Pots for donating use of a portable toilet; the Albany police for their escort through town with Santa; Altrusa for 1,500 books; Melody Olsen of Heritage Mall for use of the parking lot; Fred Meyer; Sprinkles; Kiwanis; and IGA. The highlight was at the end when the kids got to see Santa and sit on his lap. Mrs. Claus and the famous Justin the Elf were also present.

Thank you to everyone who donated money or toys to ensure Post 10 gave the children the happiest Christmas they could have.

Thank you to David Solomon, Chuck Zeitler, Karen Force, Charley McCarthy, Penny McCarthy, LaCreshia Mote, Chloe Mote, Makayla Mote, Christina Sechrest, Khloe Sechrest, Bob Lemke, Tigger Lemke, Xaiver Lemke, Harley Lemke, Cheryl (Sam) Murphy, Kim Graupensgerger, Denise Emery, Dale Brown, Justin Sloan, Linda Solomon, Dina Blacklaw, Michelle Galusha, Terry Knoll, Chuck Knoll, Cherita Wilson, Victoria Odell, Reagan Alvarez, Mikey Brunson, Alexandra Brunson, Camarea Freenan, LauraLee Beck, Laura Fisher, Isabella Fisher, Bobbie Houser, Mike Houser, Don Boyce, Mark Mahle, Greg Anable, Jacob Gould, Lacreshin, Nora, Edgar, Jamie, and members of ALR Post 58.

David Solomon

Albany

