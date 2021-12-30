Letter: Thanks to all for successful event

Assistance League of Corvallis thanks everyone who helped to make “Winter’s Eve Corvallis Reinvented: Year 2” a success.

As with last year, the 18th Annual Winter’s Eve Corvallis event was unlike those of previous years. Once again, in order to raise much needed funds for AL’s philanthropic programs, it was necessary to rely on corporate sponsorships, a raffle, an online auction and the support of patrons.

Corporate sponsors provided tremendous support. The Winter’s Eve raffle tickets sold out in record time. The online auction exceeded the goal. Many AL members provided additional funding as Winter’s Eve patrons. And a big thank you to local artist Jan Roberts Dominguez for her beautiful painting of sunrise over the Three Sisters, titled “Morning Kiss.”

Assistance League of Corvallis has abundant appreciation for businesses and individuals who donated, and those who participated.

We look forward to next year (Dec. 2, 2022) and holding the event downtown, when there will be a gathering of guests in the warm, beautifully decorated tent, the partaking of samples from local restaurants, and opportunity to take advantage of downtown shopping discounts.

Assistance League of Corvallis is grateful for the generosity of this community. Together we continue the mission of the organization: transforming lives and strengthening community.

Carol Kamke and Mary McKay

Co-chairs, Winter’s Eve Corvallis 2021

