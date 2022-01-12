Letter: Thanks to 509J for understanding need

How many people view their children as “bad kids,” vs. “good kids who made a bad choice in the moment?”

If you don’t know what a behavior coach is, learn about it, along with results of decades of research into best practices for improving child behavior, before ostracizing the Corvallis School District 509J for this investment.

Child behavior is an expression of unmet needs. Punishing the unwanted behavior with the failed discipline-alone approach may correct the moment, but scars the child. If you teach a child to fish, they eat for a lifetime. If you hit them with a fish for acting out while learning to fish, they learn to hate fish and fishing, i.e. school/learning.

Unwanted behavior will continue because you reinforced the natural resistance pattern through an outdated one-size-fits-all discipline-only model. You alienated the child, robbing them of self-worth.

If we want our schools to foster a supportive community of learning where our children develop positive coping skills and tools to express themselves with behaviors of the responsible adults they want to become, we need experts in our school district who know how to uncover the why behind the behavior, correct the behavior and provide those tools to our growing children and the educators supporting them. That is the expertise of a behavior coach.

Thank you, 509J, for understanding this need for our school community and wisely using pandemic funds to support and resolve behavior issues made worse by the pandemic.

Tom Steele

Corvallis

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0