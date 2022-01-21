Letter: Thanks, Starker Forests, for funds

The Old Mill Center for Children & Families would like to thank Starker Forests, Inc., for once again supporting our work through its annual Christmas tree program.

Each year, the company donates the proceeds from Christmas tree permits and makes a generous dollar-for-dollar match. This resulted in a $2,190 donation to our organization for the 2021 holiday season. These funds will enable us to continue supporting the social, emotional, physical and mental health needs of local children and families.

Thank you, Starker Forests, for helping us continue our mission of empowering children and families. We sincerely appreciate your commitment to local organizations.

Daniel Surfass, development manager

Old Mill Center for Children & Families

Corvallis

