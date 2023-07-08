Book banning = censorship = decline of democracy:

I’m reassured after reading “To Ban or Not to Ban” (July 6). Hannah Ahn’s effort to have books at the Lebanon Public Library removed got no traction from most of the City Council and Mayor Jackola.

Library Director Kendra Antila, contacted by your reporter Alex Powers, wisely explained the careful, thoughtful way in which library books are vetted.

Ms. Ahn’s most telling comment was, “These should not be offered to children. Your community does not want it.” Well, judging by the majority of speakers at the City Council meeting in June, our community does want to see a variety of thoughtfully vetted books on all topics, especially controversial ones, offered in our public libraries.

This move to remove books from public libraries is driven by a small number of closed-minded people (Moms for Liberty) who believe that their values should be everybody’s values.

Thank you, librarians everywhere, for standing firm against these bullies.

Donald Lyon

Brownsville