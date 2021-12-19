 Skip to main content
Letter: Thanks in advance for your answers

I have two questions to ask the Democrat-Herald readers:

A. How many people do you personally know who have been seriously harmed (not just a fever or feeling sick for a couple of days) by taking the COVID-19 vaccine?

B: How many people do you personally know who have been seriously harmed by COVID?

And by personally, I mean someone you have spoken to face to face or is in the immediate family of a friend — someone you’ve read or heard about on social media.

I’ve asked this on Facebook and gotten some very interesting answers. Hopefully I’ll get more responses in the letters to the editor. At some point I will compile the answers and submit a follow-up detailing the results. Thanks in advance for your answers!

Kaynor Heineck

Lebanon

 

