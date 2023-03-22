I would like to thank the Linn County Commissioners and the Millersburg Planning Commission for voting to retain the 163 acres of prime farmland in Millersburg.

As Commissioner Sprenger stated, “Once we make that decision, that farmland is gone, and that is a forever thing.” We would lose the farmland forever, and with it, the ability to produce food from that land.

We may see in the not-too-distant future that prime food-producing land will become even more valuable, as land that can produce food is shrinking worldwide.

The commissioners listened to the many people here who said, “We value farmland.” Thank you again for listening to us and upholding our values.

Therese Waterhous

Albany