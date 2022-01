The U.S. economy is humming along the best it’s been in 50 years, unemployment is down to a pre-pandemic low and real wages have actually increased.

Inflation exists, but corporate profits are at an all-time high, which also means the stock market (401(k), anyone?) is doing extremely well. America is investing in infrastructure, which only adds to all of the above. Outlook excellent! Thank you, President Biden and congressional reps who put America first.